A traffic stop near Witset has resulted in the seizure of cash, drugs and a handgun.

On Wednesday (Feb 9) police stopped the driver at around 11 a.m. for speeding on Highway 16 where drugs and drug paraphernalia were spotted.

According to the BC Highway Patrol, the driver was searched where there was evidence of drug trafficking, like a large quantity of cash and drugs believed to be cocaine and methamphetamine.

The vehicle was also searched and more evidence was found including a loaded handgun.

Police said approximately $12,000 in cash, drugs, cell phones, a loaded gun and ammunition were found and seized.

A man in his thirties from Terrace was arrested and is facing numerous charges.

BC Highway Patrol added that he is well known to police and was found to be in breach of several court-ordered conditions, which included a firearms ban.

The driver was also ticketed for the traffic violations and was released on Undertaking to appear in court at a later date.

Police added that the vehicle was towed to a secure location.

The file remains under investigation by the Smithers BC Highway Patrol.

Files from Lindsay Newman, MyBulkleyLakesNow