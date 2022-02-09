Vanderhoof welcome sign (Photo supplied by District of Vanderhoof)

Vanderhoof saw a very slight decrease in population since 2016.

According to Stats Canada’s 2021 census data, Vanderhoof’s population is 4,346, compared to 4,434 five years ago, a -2.0% change.

BC’s population saw a 7.6% the third biggest increase in provincial or territorial population increase, following the Yukon (12.1%) and Prince Edward Island (8.0%).

The census shows there are 5,000,879 people now living in BC, compared to 4,648,055 just five years ago.

Around 1.8 million people called Canada their new home in the last five years, a 5.2% increase from 2016.

Canada’s population is estimated to be 36,991,981, compared to 35,151,728.