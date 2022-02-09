School District 91 Superintendent, Manu Madhok, has announced some administration changes in the district.

Miriah Donnelly will be the new Vice-Principal at William Konkin Elementary. The tri-lingual teacher has worked in School District 91 since 2015 in different roles, including French Immersion, kindergarten, and grades 5 through 7.

Additionally, Mia Moutray and Travis Himmelright will co-share the Vice-Principal spot at Nechako Valley Secondary. These are temporary appointments until the end of June 2022.

Moutray and Himmelright are both long-time educators in the Vanderhoof area.