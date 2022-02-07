The North Coast-Nechako economic region’s long term job outlook is on par with the provincial outlook.

The region includes Prince Rupert, Terrace, Kitimat and Smithers.

It is expected over the next ten years that employment demand will increase on an average of 1.4% annually, according to the Labour Market Report.

The North Coast-Nechako region is the second largest of BC’s seven largest economic regions but, only 1.6% of the province’s population and workers live in the area.

According to the report, the region has one of the youngest populations in the province.

A total of 15,200 job openings are expected between now and 2031.

According to the report, the industries forecasted to grow the fastest are warehousing and storage, transit, sightseeing, pipeline transportation, online shopping, truck transportation, support activities and ports.

Meanwhile, more than one million job openings are being forecasted over the next decade across the province with most of the growth occurring in the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island and the Thompson-Okanagan areas.

The province added in a news release that nearly 80% of the future job openings will require some level of post-secondary education or training.

It is expected that 63% of these jobs will replace people who are leaving the workforce permanently, like retirees and 37% will be new jobs created by economic growth and COVID-19 pandemic recovery.