Let the games begin.

For a trio of Northern BC Olympians, the wait is almost over to get back on the world stage.

Sarah Beaudry of Prince George and Emily Dickson of Burns Lake is part of Canada’s Biathlon team at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing.

The first biathlon event is the 4×6 mixed relay on Saturday (1am Pacific Time) as Beaudry is part of the four-person team that also includes Emma Lunder as well as Christian and Scott Gow.

The first #Biathlon event of #Beijing2022 is the Mixed Relay this Saturday. Watch live at 1am PT / 4am ET. #TeamCanada is: pic.twitter.com/dzcDOfbPhf — Biathlon Canada (@biathloncanada) February 3, 2022

Dickson on the other hand is scheduled for the 15-kilometre individual race set for early Monday morning (also a 1am Pacific Time start) as well as the 7.5 kilometre sprint slated for next Friday (February 11th).

Provided Dickson makes the top 60, she will then head to for the pursuit on Wednesday and is also scheduled to compete at the 4×6 relay on Tuesday, February 15th.

Spokesperson, Tara McBournie told Vista Radio the biathletes are staying in a mountain village, 220 kilometres from Beijing, and were unable to attend the opening ceremonies in person.

PG’s Meryeta O’Dine is expected to compete in the women’s snowboard cross individual event on Tuesday (10:30pm Pacific).