The number of active COVID-19 cases is continuing to decline in BC, however the number of COVID-positive remained similar to what they were yesterday.

Today (Thursday), there are 25,554 active cases of COVID-19 in BC, a 1.5% decrease from yesterday.

There are 985 COVID-positive individuals currently in hospital, only 3 less than there were yesterday. In addition, there are 145 people in intensive care, 9 more than the least reporting period.

1,518 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in BC today, including 227 in Northern Health.

13 new deaths have also been reported since yesterday’s update, including one in Northern Health.

The new/active cases include:

424 new cases in Fraser Health

Total active cases: 10,057

Total active cases: 10,057 217 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

Total active cases: 5,024

Total active cases: 5,024 431 new cases in Interior Health

Total active cases: 7,759

Total active cases: 7,759 227 new cases in Northern Health

Total active cases: 1,153

Total active cases: 1,153 217 new cases in Island Health

Total active cases: 1,544

Total active cases: 1,544 two new cases of people who reside outside of Canada

Total active cases: 17

In the last 24 hours, 13 new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 2,656.

The new deaths include:

Fraser Health: four

Vancouver Coastal Health: four

Interior Health: two

Northern Health: one

Island Health: two

From Jan. 26-Feb. 1, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 25.2% of cases.

From Jan. 19-Feb. 1, they accounted for 31.1% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Jan. 26-Feb. 1) – Total 10,751

Not vaccinated: 2,188 (20.4%)

Partially vaccinated: 517 (4.8%)

Fully vaccinated: 8,046 (74.8%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Jan. 19-Feb. 1) – Total 1,304

Not vaccinated: 340 (26.1%)

Partially vaccinated: 65 (5.0%)

Fully vaccinated: 899 (68.9%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Jan. 26-Feb. 1)

Not vaccinated: 426.0

Partially vaccinated: 169.1

Fully vaccinated: 223.9

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Jan. 19-Feb. 1)

Not vaccinated: 87.5

Partially vaccinated: 53.4

Fully vaccinated: 19.2

Since December 2020, the Province has administered 10,842,432 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Pfizer Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines.