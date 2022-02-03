An ECHO Ultrasound machine arrived at Vanderhoof’s St John Hospital thanks to fundraising efforts from Spirit of the North Healthcare Foundation and the surrounding community.

“This campaign was funded in record time through so many who clearly embrace their community and the health and wellness of their residents,” said Judy Neiser, CEO of the Spirit of the North Healthcare Foundation.

“We are so grateful to Mr. & Mrs. P.A. Woodwards Foundation for their initial gift; Integris Credit Union for their insight, support, and leadership embracing a valued community individual; the Auxiliary at St. John Hospital for their substantial contribution; and Four Rivers Co-op who provided an amazing BBQ to kick off the event and also a generous grant.”

A request to have the machine funded in the region started last fall.

Half the funds were gathered from a grant, Integris Credit Union supplied $50,000 in memory of Rosalie Nichiporuk, $10,000 came from the St Johns Hospital Auxiliary, $12,000 was supplied by the Four Rivers Co-op, and other donations from residents completed the funding needed.

“As a local physician performing cardiac stress testing at St. John Hospital, I am thrilled at the prospect of performing echocardiography in Vanderhoof, we can now reduce travel times, shorten regional waitlists, and provide better care,” said Dr. Ho, the Physician Lead for this campaign.