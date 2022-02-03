B-C’s Human Rights Commissioner has opened a new web portal, allowing people to submit their experiences with hate during the pandemic.

It comes as police report a massive spike in hate crimes over the past two years.

The Commissioner’s office decided to seek public input for an inquiry launched last fall.

A poll conducted for the office finds one in four British Columbians saying they’ve experienced or witnessed an incident involving hate since the pandemic began.

