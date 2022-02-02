Supplied by the Province of British Columbia

BC reached another milestone regarding its vaccination program.

According to health officials, 93.1% of eligible adults have received their first dose, 90.5% got their second jab while nearly half of the adult population have received the third dose.

In addition, 89.9% of eligible residents five and older have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 84% got their second dose.

Furthermore, 92.7% of eligible people 12 and up have received their first dose, 90.1% have had access to a second dose while 46.4% are now triple vaccinated.

Active cases across the province bumped up to 28,302 after 27,454 were reported on Monday.

Of those, 1,035 individuals are in hospital and 139 are in intensive care.

B.C. is reporting 1,236 new cases of the virus province-wide over the past 24 hours.

The new/active cases include:

* 253 new cases in Fraser Health

* Total active cases: 11,756

* 212 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

* Total active cases: 5,878

* 406 new cases in Interior Health

* Total active cases: 7,949

* 171 new cases in Northern Health

* Total active cases: 1,167

* 188 new cases in Island Health

* Total active cases: 1,534

* six new cases of people who reside outside of Canada

* Total active cases: 18

In the past 24 hours, nine new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 2,625.

All of them were in Fraser Health.

From Jan. 24-30, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 25.3% of cases.

From Jan. 17-30, they accounted for 30.8% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Jan. 24-30) – Total 11,068

* Not vaccinated: 2,260 (20.4%)

* Partially vaccinated: 543 (4.9%)

* Fully vaccinated: 8,265 (74.7%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Jan. 17-30) – Total 1,129

* Not vaccinated: 297 (26.3%)

* Partially vaccinated: 51 (4.5%)

* Fully vaccinated: 781 (69.2%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Jan. 24-30)

* Not vaccinated: 418.2

* Partially vaccinated: 166.6

* Fully vaccinated: 216.5

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Jan. 17-30)

* Not vaccinated: 75.4

* Partially vaccinated: 41.5

* Fully vaccinated: 16.7