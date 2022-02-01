Old man winter is making a return to the Nechako Valley.

A snowfall warning has been issued for Vanderhoof with up to 10 centimetres expected.

Other impacted locations include Cariboo – north including Quesnel, Cariboo – south including Horsefly and Likely, Prince George, and Stuart – Nechako.

According to Environment Canada, drivers should adjust to the changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.