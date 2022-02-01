Vanderhoof under a snowfall warning
(Photo supplied by Pixabay)
Old man winter is making a return to the Nechako Valley.
A snowfall warning has been issued for Vanderhoof with up to 10 centimetres expected.
Other impacted locations include Cariboo – north including Quesnel, Cariboo – south including Horsefly and Likely, Prince George, and Stuart – Nechako.
According to Environment Canada, drivers should adjust to the changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.