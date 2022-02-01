Moose FM, a locally owned radio station in Fort St John, was threatened with a pipe bomb by a man on their voicemail for not covering a specific local event.

This happened on Saturday (January 29th), and Fort St John RCMP secured the radio station, and brought in the Peace/Liard Police Dog Services Unit to clear the building for explosives.

A Fort St John man was identified through an investigation, arrested for uttering threats, and was held for court.

Philip Testawitch attended court yesterday, and is facing charges of uttering threats and intimidation by threatening violence, and he’ll be in court again today.

“Our community members, including local businesses, deserve to feel safe,” said Constable Chad Neustaeter, Media Relations Officer for the Fort St John RCMP.

“The Fort St John RCMP takes a threat like this very seriously and we are glad to say that no pipe bomb was found either at the radio station or at the man’s residence.”

President and General Manager of Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca, Adam Reaburn made a statement on the bomb threat.

“It is our position that no one is entitled to contact a person or organization and make a threat of physical harm. No one should be threatened or harassed in any way, but that is what we at Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca have experienced over the last two weeks,” said Reaburn.

“Moose FM/Energeticcity.ca has operated in Fort St. John since 2003. We are locally owned, and all of our staff live and call the Peace region their home. We love the region that has allowed it to broadcast for the last 18 years.”