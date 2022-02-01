COVID-19 testing swab (Photo by Pixabay)
BC Health officials report there are 27,454 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, which is down from the 30,515 reported on Friday.
Over a three-day period, there were 4,075 new cases in BC:
- Jan. 28-29: 1,725
- Jan. 29-30: 1,293
- Jan. 30-31: 1,057
Of the active cases, 1,048 people are currently in hospital and 138 are in intensive care, this is the first time hospitalizations have reached over 1,000 people.
The new/active cases include:
* 1,225 new cases in Fraser Health
* Total active cases: 11,503
* 645 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health
* Total active cases: 5,685
* 1,182 new cases in Interior Health
* Total active cases: 7,589
* 447 new cases in Northern Health
* Total active cases: 1,298
* 575 new cases in Island Health
* Total active cases: 1,364
* one new case of people who reside outside of Canada
* Total active cases: 15
There were 19 new deaths reported in that 72 hour period, eight of which were in the Interior.
92.7% of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 90.1% received their second dose and 45.9% have received a third dose.
From Jan. 21-27, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 26% of cases and from Jan. 14-27, they accounted for 30.6% of hospitalizations.
Past week cases (Jan. 21-27) – Total 12,166
* Not vaccinated: 2,549 (21%)
* Partially vaccinated: 610 (5%)
* Fully vaccinated: 9,007 (74%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Jan. 14-27) – Total 1,333
* Not vaccinated: 349 (26.2%)
* Partially vaccinated: 59 (4.4%)
* Fully vaccinated: 925 (69.4%)
Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Jan. 21-27)
* Not vaccinated: 430
* Partially vaccinated: 180.4
* Fully vaccinated: 215.7
Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Jan. 14-27)
* Not vaccinated: 88.4
* Partially vaccinated: 47.8
* Fully vaccinated: 19.8