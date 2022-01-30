United Way of Northern BC is providing funding to 11 non profit agencies in Northern BC with the Coastal Gaslink Legacy Fund.

$97,000 will go to help 16 communities along the Coastal Gaslink project route.

Organizations supported by this funding include:

Prince George Association for Community Living

Alano Society of Prince George

Autumn Services Society

Dawson Creek Literacy Society/ Lake View Learning Centre

Dze L ‘Kant Friendship Centre Society

Fort St. John Association for Community Living

Fraser Lake Elementary Secondary School

Northern Brain Injury Association

Northern John Howard Society of BC

Sources Community Resource Centre

Stigma-Free Society

United Way said fundraising has dropped for non profits in the last couple years, and that this funding is coming when many agencies have almost exhausted all their resources.

The money is being made available from Coastal Gaslink, as well as their contractors, Surerus Murphy Joint Venture, SA Energy Group,

Pacific Atlantic Pipeline Construction, Macro Spiecapag Joint Venture, Ledcor-Haisla Limited Partnership, and Aecon Group Inc..

“With this contribution reaching people who need support with food security services, family literacy, youth mental health, domestic violence, rehabilitative services, and more, we know it’s going to make a positive difference for so many who are in need,” said United Way of Northern BC Executive Director Trista Spencer.

“Coastal GasLink is committed to being a good neighbour and leaving a legacy in communities along the project route. Northern BC communities have many different needs and the United Way of Northern BC is able to provide immediate support to help address these needs,” said Kent Wilfur, Vice-President of Project Delivery for Coastal GasLink.

The main priority areas for the fund were aimed at food security, poverty and social assistance, housing and homelessness, as well as mental health and addictions.