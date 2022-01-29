Freedom Convoy Rally in Prince George (D. Bain, My PG Now staff)

The support for the Freedom Convoy continued in Prince George today (Saturday).

Hundreds of vehicles gathered in the parking lot at the CN Centre, and more drove up and down Ospika Boulevard, honking their horns to show support.

This morning, thousands of people were in Ottawa for the protests, and more were on the way.

The Convoy left Prince Rupert one week ago (January 22nd), and arrived in Prince George that night.

Similar rallies also took place in Smithers, Quesnel, Williams Lake, and 100 Mile House.