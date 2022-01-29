The number of COVID-positive individuals in BC hospitals had another small increase.

There are currently 990 people with the virus in hospital, 13 more than there were yesterday. There was no change in the number of people in intensive care, which is at 141.

This come as 2,137 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in BC today, 170 of them were in Northern Health.

There are also 30,515 active cases in the province, 940 more than there were yesterday.

Nine new deaths are also being reported, including one in the North.

92.7% of eligible British Columbians 12 and older have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 90% have received a second, and 43.9% have received a third.

The new/active cases include:

740 new cases in Fraser Health

Total active cases: 12,928

Total active cases: 12,928 394 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

Total active cases: 6,788

Total active cases: 6,788 569 new cases in Interior Health

Total active cases: 7,969

Total active cases: 7,969 170 new cases in Northern Health

Total active cases: 1,170

Total active cases: 1,170 264 new cases in Island Health

Total active cases: 1,654

Total active cases: 1,654 no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada

Total active cases: six

In the past 24 hours, nine new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 2,597.

The new deaths include:

Fraser Health: five

Vancouver Coastal Health: three

Northern Health: one

Note: The update on cases and hospitalizations by vaccination status is unavailable today.

Since December 2020, the Province has administered 10,640,763 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Pfizer Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines.