The province has hit another COVID-19 related milestone, as 90% of eligible people in 12 and older are now fully vaccinated.

92.6% have had one dose, and 43% have now had a booster.

Of today’s (Thursday) active COVID-19 cases, 977 COVID-positive individuals are in hospital, nearly 30 more than yesterday. 141 people are in intensive care, five more than yesterday.

There were 2,033 new cases reported in BC today, 165 of which were in Northern Health.

There are currently 29,556 active cases in the province, around 500 fewer than yesterday.

13 new deaths have also been reported province-wide since yesterday’s update.

The new/active cases include:

685 new cases in Fraser Health

Total active cases: 12,351

378 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

Total active cases: 6,614

539 new cases in Interior Health

Total active cases: 7,669

165 new cases in Northern Health

Total active cases: 1,147

266 new cases in Island Health

Total active cases: 1,768

no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada

Total active cases: seven

In the past 24 hours, 13 new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 2,588.

The new deaths include:

Fraser Health: seven

Vancouver Coastal Health: four

Interior Health: one

Island Health: one

Note: Due to a delayed refresh in data, the update on cases and hospitalizations by vaccination status is unavailable.

Since December 2020, the Province has administered 10,596,211 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Pfizer Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines.

DISCLAIMER: BC Health Official have changed their guidelines on when people should get a COVID-19 test, many people who think they may have COVID-19 are not being tested, so Provincial numbers may not accurately reflect the actual positivity rate