Update 11:15 AM

According to Drive BC, a Single lane detour is available to light traffic only at Jardine and Lund Roads.

The estimated time of re-opening the highway is 10:30 pm.

Original Story 9:35 AM

Drivers should avoid Highway 16 between Prince George and Vanderhoof at all costs today (Wednesday).

According to the RCMP, a single-vehicle rollover occurred just before 8 am.

Mike Halskov with the BC Highway Patrol spoke with Vista Radio.

“It’s a bit of a smelly situation, the semi was hauling fish, which are apparently all over the highway so they’ll be dealing with that for a bit. Injuries are minor at best and it was just the lone semi-truck involved.”

The highway is expected to be closed for the majority of the day.

Cpl. Jennifer Cooper with the Prince George RCMP stated road conditions were less than ideal.

“Current conditions on all major highways are very icy because we had the freeze last night (Tuesday) as it dipped further below zero than we have been seeing. Just make sure you are slowing down and to give yourself extra space to where you are going.”

“It is going to take the bulk of the day for clean up as the highway is closed in both directions.”