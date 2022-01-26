Not for profit research income grew by 95% in 2021 for UNBC.

This generated almost $2 million, and placed UNBC in first place in it’s category according to Canada’s Top 50 Research Universities.

The University’s total research income came in around $13.9 million, which is a 7% increase, and the highest total in a decade.

“Research is an inherently collaborative endeavour. We are grateful for the many organizations who support the efforts of our world-class research teams,” said UNBC interim President Dr. Geoff Payne.

“By partnering with not-for-profit organizations, our researchers can bolster their funding while accessing expertise as they advance our understanding on important issues here in British Columbia and around the world.”

UNBC also placed fifth in it’s category in the Research Universities of the Year list based on research income and intensity, the number publications, as well as the intensity and impact of publications.

Acting Vice-President of Research and Innovation Dr. Kathy Lewis gave an example of a research project that falls under the not for profit research umbrella, adding that a project to map the glaciers in BC and Alberta was one of the notable ones.

“Our faculty researchers encourage co-operation and provide many opportunities for our undergraduate and graduate students to participate in research projects.”

Lewis explained that the three main areas of research projects fall under government funded, industry funded, and not for profit.

A 20 year spotlight that was created by Research Infosource found that UNBC grew it’s total research income by more than 200% between 2001 and 2020.

University cross sector collaboration publication growth grew by 1,000%, and not for profit research income grew by 1,045% in that same time span.