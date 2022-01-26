BC’s COVID-19 case counts are starting to look pretty similar on a day to day basis.

There are 32,468 active cases of COVID-19 in BC, and of those cases, 985 COVID-positive individuals are in hospital and 144 are in intensive care.

There were 987 people in hospital and 129 are in intensive care yesterday (Monday).

The province is reporting 1,446 new cases of the virus, with 147 in Northern Health.

The new/active cases include:

508 new cases in Fraser Health

* Total active cases: 14,715

* Total active cases: 7,527

* Total active cases: 7,297

* Total active cases: 1,246

* Total active cases: 1,679

* Total active cases: four

92.6% of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 89.9% received their second dose and 41.3% have received a third dose.

From Jan. 17-23, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 28.5% of cases, and from Jan. 10-23, they accounted for 29.6% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Jan. 17-23) – Total 13,537

* Not vaccinated: 3,083 (22.8%)

* Partially vaccinated: 774 (5.7%)

* Fully vaccinated: 9,680 (71.5%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Jan. 10-23) – Total 1,118

* Not vaccinated: 279 (25.0%)

* Partially vaccinated: 51 (4.6%)

* Fully vaccinated: 788 (70.4%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Jan. 17-23)

* Not vaccinated: 396.9

* Partially vaccinated: 200.0

* Fully vaccinated: 236.1

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Jan. 10-23)

* Not vaccinated: 71.0

* Partially vaccinated: 40.9

* Fully vaccinated: 16.9

In the past 24 hours there was one new death reported in the province.