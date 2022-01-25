For the time being, School District 91 will not be imposing a mandatory vaccine policy for its staff.

The announcement comes following an in-camera meeting last night (Monday).

According to the school board, the decision was made following consideration of numerous things including an employee survey, the K-12 sector vaccination guidelines as well as the province public order on employee disclosure.

Board Chair Dave Christie issued the following statement:

“The Board would like to thank the 79% of staff who completed the staff survey and senior leadership for gathering and presenting the survey results, provincial data, and other relevant information in this process. The key drivers in the decision-making process were the health and safety of the employees and students, along with our ability to provide educational services. When Trustees analyzed all the information, it was evident a mandate would adversely impact the ability of the school district to continue to provide consistent bussing, support services, and classroom instruction.”

The Board of Education reserves the right to revisit the vaccine mandate at a later date.