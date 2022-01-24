Truckers protesting new federal vaccination rules head east from Calgary today (Monday).

The convoy originated in B-C over the weekend and is due to arrive in Ottawa on Saturday for a demonstration on Parliament Hill.

It was in the Bulkley Valley and Prince George on Saturday.

The protest was organized by a group called “Canada Unity,” which opposes public health mandates.

The truckers are opposed to new federal rules which require them to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before they cross back into Canada if they wish to avoid testing requirements and a 14-day quarantine.

The Canadian Trucking Alliance stated such protests, involving large trucks, could be a danger to public safety.

They believe the drivers should be complying with public health requirements, adding that the vast majority of truckers are fully vaccinated.

– with files from Brody Langager, Brendan Pawliw, MyPGNow.com staff, and Vista Radio newswire