Active COVID-19 cases in BC are down again, but the number of COVID-positive individuals in the province is back up to another record number.

This comes as the province reported 2,364 new cases of COVID-19, and the number of active cases is down to 33,997, down 2.5% from yesterday.

Of that number, 924 COVID-positive individuals are currently in hospital, a 3% increase since yesterday. 130 of those cases are in intensive care, up 8.5% from yesterday.

Of the active cases, 190 were in Northern Health, and there are 1,581 active cases in the region.

Nine new deaths are also being reported province-wide, none of them were in Northern Health.

92.5% of eligible people 12 and older have received at lease one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 89.8% have received a second, and 37.8% have now had a booster shot.

The new/active cases include:

686 new cases in Fraser Health

Total active cases: 15,768

499 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

Total active cases: 8,121

655 new cases in Interior Health

Total active cases: 6,490

190 new cases in Northern Health

Total active cases: 1,581

334 new cases in Island Health

Total active cases: 2,024

no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada

Total active cases: 13

In the past 24 hours, nine new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 2,529.

The new deaths include:

Fraser Health: four

Vancouver Coastal Health: four

Island Health: one

From Jan. 13-19, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 27.6% of cases. From Jan. 6-19, they accounted for 30.9% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Jan. 13-19) – Total 14,267

Not vaccinated: 3,216 (22.5%)

Partially vaccinated: 721 (5.1%)

Fully vaccinated: 10,330 (72.4%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Jan. 6-19) – Total 1,193

Not vaccinated: 315 (26.4%)

Partially vaccinated: 54 (4.5%)

Fully vaccinated: 824 (69.1%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Jan. 13-19)

Not vaccinated: 416.8

Partially vaccinated: 188.6

Fully vaccinated: 223.4

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Jan. 6-19)

Not vaccinated: 78.6

Partially vaccinated: 43.3

Fully vaccinated: 17.7

Since December 2020, the Province has administered 10,334,333 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Pfizer Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines.