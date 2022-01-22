COVID Vaccine (Photo provided by Pixabay)
Active COVID-19 cases in BC are down again, but the number of COVID-positive individuals in the province is back up to another record number.
This comes as the province reported 2,364 new cases of COVID-19, and the number of active cases is down to 33,997, down 2.5% from yesterday.
Of that number, 924 COVID-positive individuals are currently in hospital, a 3% increase since yesterday. 130 of those cases are in intensive care, up 8.5% from yesterday.
Of the active cases, 190 were in Northern Health, and there are 1,581 active cases in the region.
Nine new deaths are also being reported province-wide, none of them were in Northern Health.
92.5% of eligible people 12 and older have received at lease one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 89.8% have received a second, and 37.8% have now had a booster shot.
The new/active cases include:
- 686 new cases in Fraser Health
Total active cases: 15,768
- 499 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health
Total active cases: 8,121
- 655 new cases in Interior Health
Total active cases: 6,490
- 190 new cases in Northern Health
Total active cases: 1,581
- 334 new cases in Island Health
Total active cases: 2,024
- no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada
Total active cases: 13
In the past 24 hours, nine new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 2,529.
The new deaths include:
- Fraser Health: four
- Vancouver Coastal Health: four
- Island Health: one
From Jan. 13-19, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 27.6% of cases. From Jan. 6-19, they accounted for 30.9% of hospitalizations.
Past week cases (Jan. 13-19) – Total 14,267
- Not vaccinated: 3,216 (22.5%)
- Partially vaccinated: 721 (5.1%)
- Fully vaccinated: 10,330 (72.4%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Jan. 6-19) – Total 1,193
- Not vaccinated: 315 (26.4%)
- Partially vaccinated: 54 (4.5%)
- Fully vaccinated: 824 (69.1%)
Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Jan. 13-19)
- Not vaccinated: 416.8
- Partially vaccinated: 188.6
- Fully vaccinated: 223.4
Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Jan. 6-19)
- Not vaccinated: 78.6
- Partially vaccinated: 43.3
- Fully vaccinated: 17.7
Since December 2020, the Province has administered 10,334,333 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Pfizer Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines.