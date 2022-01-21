Northern Health is on-side with the rest of the province when it comes to public health orders for Gatherings and Events.

This means the ban on liquor sales past 10 pm at restaurants has been lifted.

Spokesperson, Eryn Collins spoke with Vista Radio.

“Northern Health has aligned our public health orders on gatherings and events, related to restrictions with the rest of BC simply by repealing the specific Northern Health gathering and events order that had been in place since last fall but had been updated in December.”

The changes took effect yesterday (Thursday).

In addition, worship services in the region can move to full capacity if all patrons are vaccinated. However, If participants are not all vaccinated, churches would still be limited to 50% capacity.

