The U-18 Cariboo Cougars and the Northern Capitals will get to re-live some childhood memories.

Both are taking part in the BC Winter Classic in Vanderhoof and Fort Saint James tomorrow and Sunday.

The Cougars are hosting the Fraser Valley Thunderbirds while the Caps are welcoming the Fraser Valley Rush in female triple-a action.

Media Relations Manager, Caleb Wilson told MyPGNow.com playing outdoors at the Ernie Sam Memorial Arena is a memorable experience.

“It’s an incredible event not only for the players but for the staff as well. You get to experience a different side of hockey and it kind of takes you back to when you were a kid playing on the outdoor rink and there is a sense of relief that we have been able to get to this point.”

Simply put a lot of hours and dedication has gone into the weekend.

“About 70+ hours over the last four or five days just building the ice at the Ernie Sam Memorial Arena along with countless hours with the planning leading up to this and obviously making sure everyone is ready to go in Fort Saint James and Vanderhoof for the upcoming games.”

Another massive day by our ice making crew. Huge shoutout to Mike Goodwin for staying till this morning to get a final flood done. Yesterday was a 20hr ice making day! #defendthenorth #bcwinterclassic pic.twitter.com/HyuhNCcEVu — Cariboo Cougars U18 AAA (@cariboocougars) January 20, 2022

Cariboo plays the T-Birds outdoors tomorrow night at 630 before wrapping up Sunday afternoon (12:30) at the Fort Forum.

The Caps begin their weekend with a matinee in Vanderhoof (1pm) followed by the outdoor game Sunday morning at 10.