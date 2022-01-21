Bachelor of Commerce Students at UNBC had another strong showing at the virtual JDC West competition hosted by the University of Manitoba.

The university placed first in charity dollars and entrepreneurship along with a second-place showing in human resources.

Co-captain, Ryan Kennedy told MyPGNow.com the event is a great way to prepare students for real-life situations in the business world once they graduate.

“It’s also a great opportunity to network and meet a lot of people in the business community not only in Prince George through our coaches and stuff but even when we got to the competitions and network with other business students all across Western Canada.”

The UNBC JDC West team raised $91,500 in support of the Spirit of the North Health Care Foundation, to help improve cardiac care in the region.

“This is like the fifth year out of the last six that we have won most charity dollars raised so that’s usually the one we do the best in. Typically, we get one or two other podiums every year so we are pretty happy with how we did this year.”