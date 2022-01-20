The number of active cases of COVID-19 as well as COVID-positive individuals in hospitals in BC has gone down since yesterday.

The province is reporting there are currently 34,835 active cases province-wide today (Thursday), down from 35,770 yesterday, and from 37,167 on Tuesday.

Of the active cases 891 COVID-positive individuals are currently in hospital, down from 895 yesterday. However, the number of people in intensive care has gone up to 119.

The province reported 2,150 new cases today.

203 of today’s new cases were in Northern Health, and there are 1,582 active cases in the region.

Since yesterday’s update, 15 new deaths have been reported province wide.

92.5% of eligible people over the age of 12 have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 89.8% have received a second, and 36.7% have received a third.

The new/active cases include:

576 new cases in Fraser Health

454 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

Total active cases: 8,553

563 new cases in Interior Health

Total active cases: 6,067

203 new cases in Northern Health

Total active cases: 1,582

354 new cases in Island Health

Total active cases: 2,104

no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada

Total active cases: 13

In the past 24 hours, 15 new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 2,520.

The new deaths include:

Fraser Health: five

Vancouver Coastal Health: four

Interior Health: two

Island Health: four

From Jan. 12-18, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 27.0% of cases.

From Jan. 5-18, they accounted for 31.0% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Jan. 12-18) – Total 14,677

Not vaccinated: 3,264 (22.2%)

Partially vaccinated: 703 (4.8%)

Fully vaccinated: 10,710 (73.0%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Jan. 5-18) – Total 1,112

Not vaccinated: 290 (26.1%)

Partially vaccinated: 55 (4.9%)

Fully vaccinated: 767 (69.0%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Jan. 12-18)

Not vaccinated: 420.1

Partially vaccinated: 191.4

Fully vaccinated: 302.3

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Jan. 5-18)

Not vaccinated: 72.1

Partially vaccinated: 44.5

Fully vaccinated: 16.5

Since December 2020, the Province has administered 10,276,540 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Pfizer Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines.