Unvaccinated children who contract COVID-19 will now be able to leave isolation five days after their last negative test, the same time period as their vaccinated peers.

The change, announced by the B-C Centre for Disease Control, sees the isolation period reduced from ten days.

The decision is expected to help daycare operators, who have been receiving conflicting information from different sources.

The Centre adds that unvaccinated adults who contract the virus must still isolate for ten days.

