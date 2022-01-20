The province hit a grim COVID-19 milestone as 2,505 COVID-19 deaths have been reported since the start of the pandemic.

This comes as the province reported 13 new deaths today (Wednesday).

2,387 new cases of COVID-19 were reported today, and the province is down to 35,770 active cases.

Of the active cases, a record 895 COVID-positive individuals are currently in hospital, 115 of them are in intensive care.

Northern Health took a jump in cases, as 260 new cases were reported in the region. There are now 1,504 active cases in the region.

92.4% of eligible people 12 and older have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 89.7% have received a second, and 35.5% have received a third.

The new/active cases include:

814 new cases in Fraser Health

Total active cases: 17,441

Total active cases: 8,945

Total active cases: 5,769

Total active cases: 1,504

Total active cases: 2,095

Total active cases: 16

In the past 24 hours, 13 new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 2,505.

The new deaths include:

Fraser Health: six

Vancouver Coastal Health: four

Interior Health: one

Island Health: two

From Jan. 11-17, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 25.9% of cases and from Jan. 4-17, they accounted for 31.8% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Jan. 11-17) – Total 14,934

Not vaccinated: 3,208 (21.5%)

Partially vaccinated: 662 (4.4%)

Fully vaccinated: 11,064 (74.1%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Jan. 4-17) – Total 1,062

Not vaccinated: 286 (26.9%)

Partially vaccinated: 52 (4.9%)

Fully vaccinated: 724 (68.2%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Jan. 11-17)

Not vaccinated: 428.5

Partially vaccinated: 186.4

Fully vaccinated: 311.5

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Jan. 4-17)

Not vaccinated: 70.5

Partially vaccinated: 41.4

Fully vaccinated: 15.5

Since December 2020, the Province has administered 10,217,498 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Pfizer Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines.