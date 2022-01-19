The Province is extending and doubling supports for eligible businesses that have been ordered to remain temporarily closed because of public health measures.

Businesses that were told to remain closed yesterday (January 18th), such as bars, nightclubs, and lounges that don’t serve full meals, as well as event venues that had to close due to cancellations will be eligible for up to $20,000, based on staffing levels at the time of closure..

“While we are encouraged to see that many fitness activities will now be able to take place in a safe, controlled environment, we know there are still sectors directly impacted by these public health measures,” said Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation Ravi Kahlon.

“Our government will continue to support these businesses, as we have in the past. Together, we can move closer to putting this pandemic behind us.”

Eligible fitness facilities ordered closed in December will still receive the original four-week temporary-closure grant of up to $10,000 based on staffing levels at the time of closure.