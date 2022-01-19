Meryeta O’Dine is returning to the Olympic stage.

The Prince George product is one of 19 snowboarders to be selected to Team Canada.

O’Dine is one of seven members to compete in the Snowboard Cross.

The 24-year-old was at the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea but did not participate after she suffered a major concussion mere days before her event.

All 19 riders qualified for Team Canada based on their performances across the Olympic Qualification window.

In addition, Biathlon Canada named PG’s Sarah Beaudry and Emily Dickson of Burns Lake to its eight-person squad.

Four years ago, Beaudry finished 29th in the women’s 15-kilometre individual and was also part of Canada’s 10th-place 4×6 kilometre relay team.

The Beijing Olympics begin February 4th and run until the 20th.