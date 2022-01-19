Save-on-Foods is limiting capacity to a maximum of 50% at its BC locations including Prince George until further notice.

According to a company spokesperson, it’s part of ongoing and increased efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19 in their stores and communities.

The occupancy count is expected to be posted with signage at the front of each store and the teams are working to increase signage in areas that typically see congestion such as the deli or bakery.

In addition to promoting physical distancing, Save-On stores will continue with the following measures to further ensure the health and safety of staff and customers:

– Following all public health orders in every community.

– Increased frequency of disinfecting and sanitizing of all areas of our store.

– Providing sanitization stations and hand sanitizer for customers and team members.

– Implemented a symptom checker for all team members, suppliers or business partners prior to entering the building.

– Added signage at the front of every store asking customers not to enter if they have any symptoms of COVID-19.

– Installed protective plexiglass barriers throughout the store.