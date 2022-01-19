Highway 16 has re-opened to single-lane alternating traffic after a multi-vehicle collision.

The highway was closed for 8 hours while crews clean up the debris that is on the highway.

According to RCMP, the accident occurred west of Priestly Hill near the Sheraton train bridge overpass after semi- trucks clipped while passing each other.

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said the call came in just before 5 a.m.

She added that the initial findings could change as the investigation proceeds.

No injuries were reported