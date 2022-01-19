(‎Dale C Sherstobitoff‎ via BC Wildfire and Flood Support Group/Facebook)

It’s being labelled as the costliest insured event in B-C history.

The Insurance Bureau of Canada said insured damage from November’s heavy rain, flooding, and landslides in the southwest part of the province totals 515-million dollars.

The Bureau notes that more than 90 percent of British Columbians are eligible for flood insurance but less than 50 percent carry that option.

– with files from Vista Radio news wire