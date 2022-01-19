School District 91 was anticipating making a decision on whether to implement an employee vaccine mandate during yesterday’s (Monday) Board meeting, but delayed to see what Dr Bonnie Henry announced.

A release sent by the district said the Board has been following a process that has considered numerous sources of information, including from Public Health, an employee survey, legal advice, and the K-12 Sector Guidelines for Vaccination Policies document.

The release added that senior staff are going to seek more information before making a final decision.

A special in-camera meeting might be held before February’s regular meeting to make a decision on a mandate.