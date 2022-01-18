Traffic will be a lot more free-flowing between Hope and Merritt.

The BC government announced today (Tuesday), the Coquihalla Highway (Highway 5) will reopen to regular vehicles starting tomorrow (Wednesday).

This will provide be a more direct route for people who need to travel between the Lower Mainland and the Interior.

Temporary repairs to the Coquihalla are in place while the ministry plans permanent repairs to the damaged sections.

In addition, travel-pattern changes and reduced speed limits will mean the trip will take 45 minutes longer than normal.

It is a high-mountain route that can experience adverse weather and rapidly changing conditions that could require closure with minimal notice.

Weight restrictions will also be lifted from Highway 99 between Pemberton and Lillooet.

In the Fraser Canyon, Highway 1 has partially reopened from Kanaka Bar south of Lytton to Spences Bridge.

The Trans-Canada between Kanaka Bar and Hope remains closed.