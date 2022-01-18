School staff in BC will need to supply their proof of vaccination to their employers.

An order was passed by Dr Bonnie Henry today (January 17th) requiring employers to request proof of vaccination from their staff and keep it on record.

The document said there is an immediate need for action in some schools in the province to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

No specific deadline is given yet, as the document said it will be directed by Dr Bonnie Henry.

The order also states that requests for reconsideration will not be taken.