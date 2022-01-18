The BC Government is extending provincial health orders revolving around gyms, gatherings and events, and bars.

Dr Bonnie Henry and Minister of Health Adrian Dix will be discussing the extension during tomorrow’s COVID-19 update at 1:30pm.

Restrictions were originally set to expire tomorrow (January 18th), and were implemented on December 21st, 2021.

Those additional measures for the province include:

no organized indoor social events and gatherings of any size;

concerts, sports games and theatres reduced to 50% seated capacity, regardless of venue size;

closing gyms, fitness centres and dance studios;

closing bars and nightclubs; and

limiting table sizes at restaurants, cafes and pubs to a maximum of six people per table with physical distancing or barriers.

BC reported 5,625 new cases of the virus over a three day period, with 556 in Northern Health, and 1,345 in Interior Health:

Jan. 14-15: 2,383 new cases

Jan. 15-16: 1,733 new cases

Jan. 16-17: 1,509 new cases

There are 35,985 active cases across the province, with 1,645 in the north, and 5,192 in the interior.

Of the active cases, 819 COVID-positive individuals are in hospital and 99 are in intensive care.

The new/active cases include:

1,884 new cases in Fraser Health

* Total active cases: 17,789

1,155 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

* Total active cases: 9,276

1,345 new cases in Interior Health

* Total active cases: 5,192

556 new cases in Northern Health

* Total active cases: 1,645

681 new cases in Island Health

* Total active cases: 2,068

four new cases of people who reside outside of Canada

* Total active cases: 15

In the past 72 hours, 22 new deaths have been reported, none of which were in the north.

From Jan. 7-13, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 22.7% of cases, and from Dec. 31 to Jan. 13, they accounted for 33.7% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Jan. 7-13) – Total 16,478

* Not vaccinated: 3,101 (18.8%)

* Partially vaccinated: 642 (3.9%)

* Fully vaccinated: 12,735 (77.3%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Dec. 31 to Jan. 13) – Total 809

* Not vaccinated: 235 (29.0%)

* Partially vaccinated: 38 (4.7%)

* Fully vaccinated: 536 (66.3%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Jan. 7-13)

* Not vaccinated: 444.3

* Partially vaccinated: 201.1

* Fully vaccinated: 369.4

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Dec. 31 to Jan. 13)

* Not vaccinated: 57.3

* Partially vaccinated: 29.9

* Fully vaccinated: 11.5