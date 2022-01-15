The province is reporting another 2,275 active cases of COVID-19, bringing BC to 35,943 active cases.

Of the active cases, 646 COVID-19 positive individuals are in hospital, including 95 in intensive care. This morning, Dr. Bonnie Henry noted that “currently in hospital” cases now include anyone who came into hospital with COVID-19, or tested positive at anytime during their stay.

227 of today’s new cases were in Northern Health, and there are 1,346 active cases in the region.

Six new deaths are also being reported since yesterday’s update.

92.3% of eligible people 12 and older have now received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 89.6% have received a second, and 30.5% have received a booster dose.

The new/active cases include:

813 new cases in Fraser Health

Total active cases: 17,256

Total active cases: 17,256 523 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

Total active cases: 9,397

Total active cases: 9,397 412 new cases in Interior Health

Total active cases: 4,916

Total active cases: 4,916 227 new cases in Northern Health

Total active cases: 1,346

Total active cases: 1,346 297 new cases in Island Health

Total active cases: 3,016

Total active cases: 3,016 three new cases of people who reside outside of Canada

Total active cases: 12

In the past 24 hours, six new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 2,468.

The new deaths include:

Fraser Health: three

Interior Health: two

Island Health: one

From Jan. 6-12, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 21.5% of cases.

From Dec. 30 to Jan. 12, they accounted for 34.2% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Jan. 6-12) – Total 17,304

Not vaccinated: 3,105 (17.9%)

Partially vaccinated: 630 (3.6%)

Fully vaccinated: 13,569 (78.5%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Dec. 30 to Jan. 12) – Total 750

Not vaccinated: 221 (29.5%)

Partially vaccinated: 35 (4.7%)

Fully vaccinated: 494 (65.8%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Jan. 6-12)

Not vaccinated: 453.5

Partially vaccinated: 197.7

Fully vaccinated: 396.9

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Dec. 30 to Jan. 12)