Police in Vancouver and Fraser Lake are alerting the public about a 35-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant that may be in Prince George.

According to the RCMP, Jeremy George failed to return to his halfway house on Monday (January 10th).

George is currently serving a long-term supervision order and was released to his halfway house with strict conditions, including a nightly curfew.

He has a history of committing serious, dangerous offenses.

George is described as

Indigenous male

35 years old

5’10 (177cms)

200 lbs (90 kgs)

Short black hair

Brown eyes

Tattoo of a skull on his right shoulder, “hell” on his right forearm, and “hellrazor” on his chest

George is from Fort Fraser and is known to frequent PG and Burns Lake.

If you see him, you are asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.