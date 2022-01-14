The number of active cases of COVID-19 in BC went down for the first time in over a month, however, a record number of people are in hospital.

There were 2,554 new cases reported in BC today (Thursday), for an active total of 36,049. Yesterday, there 36,641 active cases.

Of the active cases, 534 people are in hospital, including 102 in intensive care.

304 of today’s new cases were in Northern Health, and there are now 1,231 active cases in the region. 17 people in the North are in hospital, including 3 in intensive care.

Seven new deaths are being reported province-wide, including one in Northern Health.

92.3% of eligible people 12 and older in BC have now had a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 89.5% have received a second, and 29.2% have received a third.

Women who are pregnant can book a COVID-19 booster vaccine if it has been at least eight weeks since they received their booster dose.

The new/active cases include:

885 new cases in Fraser Health

Total active cases: 16,972

Total active cases: 9,762

Total active cases: 4,882

Total active cases: 1,231

Total active cases: 3,193

Total active cases: nine

In the past 24 hours, seven new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 2,462.

The new deaths include:

Fraser Health: four

Northern Health: one

Island Health: two

From Jan. 5-11, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 21.0% of cases. From Dec. 29 to Jan. 11, they accounted for 34.5% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Jan. 5-11) – Total 18,062

Not vaccinated: 3,160 (17.5%)

Partially vaccinated: 637 (3.5%)

Fully vaccinated: 14,265 (79.0%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Dec. 29 to Jan. 11) – Total 677

Not vaccinated: 206 (30.4%)

Partially vaccinated: 28 (4.1%)

Fully vaccinated: 443 (65.4%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Jan. 5-11)

Not vaccinated: 470.1

Partially vaccinated: 198.4

Fully vaccinated: 309.3

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Dec. 29 to Jan. 11)