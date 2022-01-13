Updated Story 4:20 PM

The Houston RCMP continues to investigate a two-vehicle crash on Highway 16, just east of the community.

Just before 7:30 this morning (Thursday), a Pontiac Sunfire collided with a logging truck.

According to police, the driver of the car was pronounced deceased at the scene while the logging truck driver was given medical attention.

Both vehicles then came to rest on a CN Railway line, which shut down rail traffic temporarily.

The crash also closed the highway to all traffic and a detour for smaller vehicles was established.

Police say the road is expected to remain closed but should open to single-lane traffic soon.

Road conditions were considered icy at the time of the incident.

The BC Coroners Service is conducting a separate investigation.

No names will be released.

Cpl. Mike Halskov with the BC Highway Patrol spoke with Vista Radio.

“At this time, the highway remains closed. However, I understand some light traffic is being permitted as there is a detour around the area. Unfortunately, commercial vehicles have been stuck waiting for the highway to open.”

