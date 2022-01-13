The wildfire that hit Lytton on June 30th, 2021 was initially estimated to cost $78 million in insured damages, but that number has now gone up to $102 million.

The Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) said that reconstruction of homes and businesses has yet to begin, and those delays are what is causing an increase in costs.

Debris removal hasn’t started yet, and the area is in a place of archeological importance to First Nations.

The IBC said that comparatively, Fort McMurray and Slave Lake had the majority of the debris removed and had construction beginning after a six month period when fires devastated those communities.

The Bureau also warned that additional living expenses, supports that insurers provide to cover living expenses of insured residents, could start to expire before their homes are built.