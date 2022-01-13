File photo of Wet'suwet'en Hereditary Chiefs at press conference (supplied by: Lindsay Newman. My Bulkley Lakes Now)

The Wet’suwet’en Nation has received 150-thousand dollars in funding to assist with its clean-energy project.

The money will be used for community solar installation and training.

According to the province, six Indigenous communities in our region are being assisted through the First Nations Clean Energy Business Fund.

It helps develop clean-energy projects owned and operated by Indigenous communities in a variety of areas such as ocean thermal, wind energy, solar and energy-efficient planting.

Last year, FNCEBF provided 3.8 million dollars to support new capacity and equity projects to 27 Indigenous communities in BC.

For a list of all of the northern projects that received funding, click here.