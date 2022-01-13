The Province is reporting 2,859 new cases of COVID-19 today (Wednesday), bringing the number of active cases to 36,641.
500 people in BC are currently in hospital with COVID-19, 102 are in intensive care.
195 of today’s new cases were in Northern Health, and the region now has 1,139 active cases.
Since yesterday’s update, six new deaths have been reported, including one in the North.
92.2% of eligible people 12 and older in BC have now had their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 89.5% have received a second, and 27.9% have received a booster dose.
The new/active cases include:
- 982 new cases in Fraser Health
Total active cases: 16,524
- 697 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health
Total active cases: 10,102
- 534 new cases in Interior Health
Total active cases: 4,628
- 195 new cases in Northern Health
Total active cases: 1,139
- 451 new cases in Island Health
Total active cases: 4,245
- No new cases of people who reside outside of Canada
Total active cases: three
In the past 24 hours, six new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 2,455.
The new deaths include:
- Fraser Health: two
- Vancouver Coastal Health: one
- Northern Health: one
- Island Health: two
From Jan. 4-10, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 20.1% of cases and from Dec. 28 to Jan. 10, they accounted for 35.9% of hospitalizations.
Past week cases (Jan. 4-10) – Total 18,737
- Not vaccinated: 3,162 (16.9%)
- Partially vaccinated: 599 (3.2%)
- Fully vaccinated: 14,976 (79.9%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Dec. 28 to Jan. 10) – Total 615
- Not vaccinated: 194 (31.5%)
- Partially vaccinated: 27 (4.4%)
- Fully vaccinated: 394 (64.1%)
Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Jan. 4-10)
- Not vaccinated: 468.5
- Partially vaccinated: 192.1
- Fully vaccinated: 324.9
Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Dec. 28 to Jan. 10)
- Not vaccinated: 47.2
- Partially vaccinated: 22.2
- Fully vaccinated: 8.5