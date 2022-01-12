The Lieutenant Governor’s BC Journalism Fellowship was announced today (Wednesday), and will help fund journalists looking to put together a long form piece of media that’s important to British Columbians.

“Across our communities, we are seeing increased polarization as we encounter trials on a magnitude never experienced, all the while news outlets we rely on to maintain an informed citizenry are eroding and under-resourced,” said Lieutenant Governor of BC Janet Austin.

“Many of the most crucial challenges we face are under-reported and do not receive the deep, complex storytelling deserved and necessary to better inform the citizens of British Columbia. This fellowship helps to address this need.”

The Fellowship will be an annual fund that is currently committed for three years, awards can be up to $25,000, and journalists will have up to four months to put together a story that’s tied to BC.

The fellowship is being supported by the Government House Foundation, and is in partnership with the Jack Webster Foundation.

“With shrinking newsrooms, journalists don’t have the time to devote to long-form, in-depth coverage, and this fellowship will afford them the time and resources to do so, whether it be in the form of print/online coverage, or TV/video, radio or podcast,” said Joy Jennissen, chair of the Jack Webster Foundation.

Applications are open starting today and go until February 28th, and the recipients will be chosen this spring.