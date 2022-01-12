Twelve passengers and the driver of a Northern Health Connections bus are OK following a motor vehicle incident involving a semi-unit.

It happened on Monday morning along Highway 16 between Prince Rupert and Terrace when the bus driver pulled over to put chains on the wheels due to the icy road conditions.

Spokesperson, Eryn Collins spoke with Vista Radio.

“The passengers were supported with hotel accommodations and food vouchers and we’ve continued to support them with where they needed to go.”

Collins confirmed another connections bus was dispatched to pick up the passengers and continue to Terrace but turned back due to the ongoing inclement highway conditions and closures.

Another attempt was made to complete the regular route to Prince George yesterday (Tuesday) but to no avail due to the closures.

A travel advisory is still in place for a portion of the highway due to freezing rain and icy conditions according to Drive BC.