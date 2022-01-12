Dr.Bonnie Henry speaking at the Civic Centre (Photo by BC Gov Flickr)

B.C. has no plans to fine people who don’t get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Yesterday (Tuesday), Quebec announced a fine for people who refuse the shots that could be north of 100-dollars.

But Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. health minister Adrian Dix say a fine or penalty will not be used in this province.

Dr. Henry added they are putting practices into play that are important for what is happening here and she doesn’t foresee having to make vaccines mandatory.

– with files from Vista Radio news wire