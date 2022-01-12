The Province is reporting 2,239 new cases of COVID-19 in BC, bringing the active total to 36,087.

Of the active cases, 469 individuals are currently in hospital, including 97 in intensive care.

167 of today’s (Tuesday) cases were in Northern Health, bringing the region to 1,136 active cases.

Three new deaths are also being reported since yesterday’s update, one of which was in Northern Health.

92.2% of eligible people 12 and older have now had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 89.4% have received a second, and 26.8% have now had their booster.

The new/active cases include:

807 new cases in Fraser Health

Total active cases: 15,988

383 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

Total active cases: 10,334

318 new cases in Interior Health

Total active cases: 4,295

167 new cases in Northern Health

Total active cases: 1,136

562 new cases in Island Health

Total active cases: 4,330

two new cases of people who reside outside of Canada

Total active cases: four

In the past 24 hours, three new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 2,449.

The new deaths include:

Fraser Health: one

Interior Health: one

Northern Health: one

From Jan. 3-9, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 19.4% of cases. From Dec. 27 to Jan. 9, they accounted for 35.6% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Jan. 3-9) – Total 19,206

Not vaccinated: 3,125 (16.3%)

Partially vaccinated: 597 (3.1%)

Fully vaccinated: 15,484 (80.6%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Dec. 27 to Jan. 9) – Total 422

Not vaccinated: 135 (32.0%)

Partially vaccinated: 15 (3.6%)

Fully vaccinated: 272 (64.4%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Jan. 3-9)

Not vaccinated: 462.5

Partially vaccinated: 195.4

Fully vaccinated: 336.1

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Dec. 27 to Jan. 9)