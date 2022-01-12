The State of Emergency put in place in BC when the floods hit much of the province is being extended again.

The BC Government said there is still a need for public safety measures due to work being done to repair damaged highways, and the extension will go until January 18th.

“This work is essential in getting vital resources to the people of British Columbia, and once completed will allow for easier access to communities around the province,” said Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth.

The orders restricting travel on highways 5 and 99 will remain in place, and includes: