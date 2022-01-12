Provincial State of Emergency due to flooding extended
Highway (supplied by Pixabay)
The State of Emergency put in place in BC when the floods hit much of the province is being extended again.
The BC Government said there is still a need for public safety measures due to work being done to repair damaged highways, and the extension will go until January 18th.
“This work is essential in getting vital resources to the people of British Columbia, and once completed will allow for easier access to communities around the province,” said Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth.
The orders restricting travel on highways 5 and 99 will remain in place, and includes:
- Highway 5 (Coquihalla) between Hope and Merritt (only commercial vehicles with a minimum licensed gross vehicle weight of 11,794 kilograms and inter-city buses are permitted); and
- from the junction of Highway 99 and Lillooet River Road to the BC Hydro Seton Lake campsite access in Lillooet (open to all traffic, but vehicles weighing more than 14,500 kilograms are not permitted).