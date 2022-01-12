Single-family home sales in Vanderhoof saw a slight spike in 2021 according to the BC Northern Real Estate Board.

Last year, 64-units with an average selling price of nearly 270-grand changed hands.

That represents a year-over-year price jump of 48-thousand dollars.

Director, Breanne Cote told MyNechakoValleyNow.com like many rural areas in our region, active listings can be a bit scarce.

“Active listings are kind of hard to come by anywhere right now, but in smaller markets, there is less inventory, to begin with, there will be a smaller amount of listings for sure.”

In total, 190 properties worth 51.6 million dollars were sold in Vanderhoof in 2021, a slight increase when compared to the year prior.

In Fort St. James, 100 properties worth $22.8 million were sold in 2021, compared to 61 properties worth $11.3 million in 2020. At year-end, there were 18 properties of all types available, compared to 32 at the same time last year.

Across the north, over 67-hundred property sales were recorded in 2021 worth 2.4 billion dollars.